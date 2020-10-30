Shreveport police see increase in residential, car burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have seen an increase in overnight residential burglaries in Shreveport neighborhoods over the past few days.

SPD says they have responded to the Broadmoor, South Highlands, and Captain Shreve neighborhoods on reports of suspects entering the back door or window of residences and taking items of value from the home.

Shreveport Police detectives are asking everyone to be extra vigilant. Lock your windows and doors and set your alarms.

Pay attention to barking dogs and suspicious people walking late at night. Turn on all exterior lights at night.



Some vehicles have also been burglarized in the Southern Hills neighborhood, most of which were unlocked.

If you see anything suspicious do not post it on social media, don’t call a neighbor, call the Shreveport Police Department immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 911.

