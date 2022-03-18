SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a shooting and armed robbery in South BroadmoorTuesday that left a juvenile victim wounded.

Police say 17-year-old Joshua Terrell Lee is a suspect in the shooting at Stone Vista Apartments of Youree Dr.. on March 15. Police say two juveniles showed up at the Willis Knighton Pierremont that night, one with a graze wound to the hand.

According to SPD, Lee is wanted for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count each of Armed Robbery, Armed Robbery w/Firearm enhancement, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Attempted Armed Robbery w/ Firearm Enhancement.

Police are asking for information leading to Lee’s arrest. Authorities say his appearance may have changed, as he no longer has long hair.

Crimestoppers will provide up to $1,000 for tips that result in an arrest. Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.

“Friends and Family of the suspect are also encouraged to surrender the suspect to the Shreveport Police Department Station at 1234 Texas Ave.,” SPD said late Friday night.