SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public for help finding a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in early June.

According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of Columbia Drive on June 2 to speak to a victim who had been involved in an altercation. While on the scene, officers found that the victim was suffering from a possible gunshot wound. The victim was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say during the investigation they were able to identify 43-year-old Leroy Washington as the possible attacker and get a warrant for his arrest. Washington is facing charges of aggravated battery, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Washington are asked to call the police at 318-673-7300 #3. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous they are asked to call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.