Shreveport police seek help finding suspect in July armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are interested in learning the identity of a man who allegedly entered a business in the 8100 block of Line Avenue on the evening of July 26 and committed an armed robbery.

Around 9:30 p.m. on July 26, Shreveport Police officers responded to the scene, and learned a black male entered the business wearing a black blue hoodie, black jeans, a black ski mask, blue latex gloves, dark pants and armed with a black semi-auto handgun.

Once inside the business, the suspect demanded money. The victim surrendered an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators assigned to the case secured a photo taken from video surveillance attached to the building and are releasing the photo to the public in hopes of getting the individual identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this subject to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

