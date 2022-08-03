SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person caught on video surveillance burglarizing a vehicle.

Police say the burglary happened on July 16 in the 500 block of Pierremont Road. Video and still images show an individual attempting to steal the vehicle. Minutes before that, he was captured on video burglarizing the vehicle and taking keys from a purse inside the vehicle.

Please contact Shreveport Police detectives at 318-6753-6955 to give information to the detective directly. To give an anonymous tip, reach out to Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.