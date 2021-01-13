Shreveport police seek identity of Dollar Tree armed robber – can you help?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking for help in finding a suspect who robbed a west Shreveport store at gunpoint last week.

On Jan. 5, Shreveport Police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree store in the 6000 block of Jefferson Paige Road.

When they arrived at the scene, witnesses told officers a black male walked into the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The victim surrendered an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing all black clothing, a mask and armed a black semi-automatic handgun.

As always, the cameras were rolling, and investigators assigned to the case lifted photographs of the suspect out of the surveillance video and are releasing those photographs to the public in the hope of getting this individual identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this subject to contact 318-673-7300 option 3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Please include cad # 21-002069 with the tip.