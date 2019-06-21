Shreveport Police seek identity of burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in a vehicle robbery.

According to police, the robbery happened on the 300 block of Clyde Fant on June 16.

Investigators were able to retrieve video from the location which contained footage of the alleged suspect.





Police took photos from the video to release to the public in hopes of getting the person identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.