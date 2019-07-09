Shreveport police seek identity of burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed responsible for a business burglary that occurred in the 4100 block of Hollywood Avenue on June 24.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the alleged suspect from the business and released it to the public in hopes of getting this individual identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

