Shreveport police seek identity of burglary suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help to identify two suspects believed responsible for a business burglary that occurred in the 6100 block of Line Avenue on June 18, 2019.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the alleged suspects from the business and released photos to the public in hopes of getting these individuals identified.







Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

