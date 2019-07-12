Tracking the Tropics banner

Shreveport police seek identity of burglary suspects

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help to identify two suspects believed responsible for a business burglary that occurred in the 6100 block of Line Avenue on June 18, 2019.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the alleged suspects from the business and released photos to the public in hopes of getting these individuals identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Check This Out