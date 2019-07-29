Shreveport police seek identity of theft suspect

NOTE: Police have requested the removal of this image, as they have determined the individual originally pictured is not a suspect.



SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport detectives are seeking the identity of an alleged suspect in connection to a theft investigation involving a stolen $500 cash voucher that occurred at Sam’s Town Casino.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

