Shreveport police seek identity of bold backpack blower thief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed responsible for the theft of a backpack blower.

The theft occurred in the 4700 block of Hearne Avenue August 8.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the alleged suspect and provided it to the public in hopes of getting this individual identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

