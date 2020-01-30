Shreveport police seek identity of theft suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police were dispatched to the Home Depot in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns January 13 on reports of theft.

A man was captured on camera entering a business and committing theft. A photo has been extracted from the video in hopes of getting this individual identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

