Shreveport police seek identity of vandalism suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed responsible for vandalizing several items belonging to a church located in the 3000 block of Colquitt Road, on June 30.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the alleged suspect from the church and released photos of the suspect to the public in hopes of getting this individual identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

