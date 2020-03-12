Shreveport police seek identity of Walmart theft suspects

1  of  2
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating after three black females entered a business and committed theft on Feb.21.

SPD says upon arrival they learned three black females committed theft happened in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

The incident was captured on camera.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward leading to the identity and arrest of the suspects.

Contact investigators at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips. Provide CAD # 20-030271 with your tip.

