SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public for help finding those responsible for shooting a city employee near Bilberry Park Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at 1902 Alabama Street.

Police say a SPAR employee was shot in the shoulder outside the SPAR facility while attempting to de-escalate an argument that started inside the basketball gym when he was hit by gunfire. He is expected to recover.

“As we continue working hard to combat the violence in our city, one of our own was impacted while on the job,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins posted a statement on Facebook.

“They were doing the right thing by giving back to our youth. I just spoke with him, and we are grateful his injuries are not life-threatening, but we all know that this situation could have ended very differently. Thank you to the Shreveport Police Department for their work on this investigation. We will continue doing our part to end these senseless acts of violence in our community.”

SPD Violent Crimes Detectives believe some witnesses could provide information about this shooting. Police ask community members to come forward with any information that may be useful in the investigation.

Anyone with information or who was present during the shooting should contact the police immediately at 318-673-7300#3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember, Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.