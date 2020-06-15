Shreveport Police seek public input on identities of vehicle burglary suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify two suspects believed responsible for a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 3000 block of Desoto Street on June 8, 2020.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the suspects from another location and released photos from the video to the public in hope of getting these individuals identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these suspects to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips. Please include CAD # 20-091732 with your tip.

