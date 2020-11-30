Shreveport police seek public input on suspects in Nov. 20 vehicle burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify two suspects believed responsible for a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1000 block of Gayle Street on Nov. 20.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the suspects from the residence and released the video to the public in hopes of getting these individuals identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these suspects to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.