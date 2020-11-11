Shreveport police seek suspect in weekend convenience store robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Robbery detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed responsible for an armed robbery of a south Shreveport convenience store over the weekend.

Just after 5 a.m. Saturday. Shreveport Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K located in the 7900 block of Youree Drive.

A black male wearing dark clothing and a hoodie entered the front of the business and demanded money after producing a handgun. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Investigators with the Tactical Robbery Unit responded to the scent location. Detectives gathered surveillance video and interviewed employees. None of the employees were injured and no shots were fired.

Detectives have released these surveillance photos of the suspect. Police urge anyone with information that can help authorities identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Police immediately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

