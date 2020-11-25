Shreveport police seek suspect in 3rd overnight shooting in just 4 hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police detectives are investigating an early-Wednesday morning shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Around 1:30 a.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a victim, who had been shot in the head, lying in the front yard of a home 7500 block of Harris Street. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover, police said.

As with the two earlier shootings, a witness heard gunshots, stepped outside her home and found the victim in the front yard.

Although all three victims were found in front yards of homes by people who heard gunshots and stepped outside, they do not believe the crimes are related.

Detectives have not yet developed a suspect in this, or the earlier shootings, and are asking the public’s help to identify the person(s) responsible for this homicide. They can be contacted at 318-673-6955.

Those wishing to submit information anonymously should contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers will pay a minimum of $2,000.00 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.