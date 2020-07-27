Shreveport police seek suspects in Saturday night fatal shooting of teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the Saturday night shooting death of a Shreveport teen.

Tredarious Shivers, 17, died shortly after he arrived at Ochsner LSU Health by private auto suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries to his upper body.

Just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Henderson Avenue in reference to reports of shots being fired. Minutes later, 17-year-old Tredarious Shivers arrived at Ochners LSU Health Shreveport by private auto suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries to his upper body.

Related Content Caddo coroner identifies teen fatally shot Saturday in Cedar Grove

Preliminary information received by investigators was that the victim backed into the driveway of a vacant residence and individual(s) began firing at him from a field across the street.

Detectives spoke with several witnesses in the area and Crime Scene Investigators collected evidence.

Shreveport Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 318-673-7300 #3, or 318-673-6955.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.