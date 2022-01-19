Shreveport police seek tips in Highland homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for information about the December homicide of Jarmarie Sherman.

Sherman, 28, was shot multiple times in the 1800 block of the Highland neighborhood while sitting inside a Dodge Avenger sedan.

Sherman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he died of his wounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip via their app, P3Tips.