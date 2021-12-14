Shreveport police seek to ID armed dollar store robber

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who robbed a Line Avenue dollar store on December 1.

According to Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, police were called to the Dollar General in the 8100 block of Line Avenue around 8:10 p.m. to investigate a reported armed robbery. Detectives received reviewed footage of the individual entering the store and committing the robbery and now they have released that footage in hopes of identifying a suspect.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or that has any information on this crime to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300, option #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss