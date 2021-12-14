Shreveport police seek to ID armed dollar store robber

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who robbed a Line Avenue dollar store on December 1.

According to Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, police were called to the Dollar General in the 8100 block of Line Avenue around 8:10 p.m. to investigate a reported armed robbery. Detectives received reviewed footage of the individual entering the store and committing the robbery and now they have released that footage in hopes of identifying a suspect.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or that has any information on this crime to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300, option #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.