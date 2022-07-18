SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released a surveillance image in hopes of identifying a suspect in the assault of a Shreveport casino employee.

According to Shreveport police, officers were called Saturday to Sam’s Town in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway to investigate reports of a casino employee being assaulted. During the investigation, officers got security footage of the possible suspect.

If anyone has information that could be helpful in solving the case they are asked to call police at 318-673-7300 #3. If people wish to remain anonymous they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.