Shreveport police seek to ID truck thieves, reward offered

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking information leading to the identity of a suspect wanted for committing theft in the 300 block of Clyde Fant on Jan. 25.

SPD says upon arrival patrol officers learned three white males had entered the parking garage and stole multiple items out of the victim’s truck.

The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance.

If you have information contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.Please provide CAD # 19-201073 with your tip.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime.