Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to identify a person they believe committed the armed robbery of a convenience store.

Police say they responded to an armed robbery call on August 2 at 3:55 a.m. at a convenience store in the 7700 block of Pines Road.

When officers arrived, they were told a male entered the store and demanded money from the clerk while showing a gun.

armed robbery suspect – jacket (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

armed robbery suspect – profile (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

armed robbery suspect – profile (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police were able to get surveillance footage of the person suspected of committing the robbery, they are releasing images of the man now in hopes of identifying him.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. Supply information anonymously by contacting Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember, Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.