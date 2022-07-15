SPD released this image of a man wanted in an assault at a west Shreveport casino (Source: Shreveport Police Dept)

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department seeks to identify a man they believe is responsible for an attack at a casino in June.

According to police, the attack happened on June 18 in the 6900 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Detectives were able to get security footage of the man they believe is responsible for the attack and are asking the public’s help to identify him.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.