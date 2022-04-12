SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested a man wanted in the February fatal shooting of another man in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood.

Archille Holmes, Jr., 27, was wanted in connection with the Feb. 16 midday shooting death of Tomel Henry outside a home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Road. Henry, who was shot in the head, was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he died later that day.

Holmes was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest the following day but he remained on the run until he was taken into custody without incident just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Shreveport police.

Detectives believe the slaying was the result of a dispute between the victim and a group of people.

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $2,000 to anyone who helped police locate and arrest Holmes. There is no word yet on whether the reward will be paid out.

He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm. No bond has been set.