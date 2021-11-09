Shreveport police: Teen escapee with violent criminal history captured in Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 16-year-old serving a juvenile life sentence for violent crimes who escaped from a Shreveport hospital last week has been captured in Texas, according to police.

Anthony Mandigo was serving time in a Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice facility in South Louisiana for his role in two armed robberies, one of which resulted in the death of Domino’s pizza delivery driver Lester McGee in November 2018.

He had been on the run since escaping Brentwood Hospital in Shreveport just after noon last Sunday, Oct. 31. Police issued an alert Tuesday after making the connection between the missing teen and his violent criminal history, noting that he was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Shreveport police have not released details about exactly where and how Mandigo was taken into custody in Texas or where he is currently held.