Shreveport Postal Service employees indicted on federal charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport Postal Service employees have been indicted on federal charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Wednesday that a federal grand jury returned indictments against two former U.S. Postal Service employees, 32-year-old Shinice Jordan and 33-year-old Sedarius Howard.

Jordan has been charged with one count of theft of mail matter and one count of delay or destruction of mail.

According to the indictment, on July 23, 2019, Jordan, who worked as a Letter Carrier, stole a Walmart gift card from a letter which had been entrusted to her to deliver.

It is further alleged that on that same date, Jordan delayed the opening of the letter which was intended to be delivered by her.

Howard was charged with one count of delay or destruction of mail.

The indictment alleges that on March 16, 2020, while working as a Letter Carrier Howard destroyed or delayed delivery of mail that was his duty as an employee to deliver.

If convicted, both Jordan and Howard face up to 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine,

or both.

