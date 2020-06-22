Shreveport rapper ‘Hurricane Chris’ released on bond after fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport rapper known as “Hurricane Chris” has been released on bond following last week’s fatal shooting at a local gas station.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Christopher Dooley was released Sunday, June 21 from the Caddo Correctional Center.

On Friday, June 19 Dooley was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Danzeria O. Farris Jr.

Dooley is accused of shooting Farris multiple times outside the Texaco on Hollywood and Hearne Ave.

