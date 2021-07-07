Shreveport residents among those killed and injured in Dallas 4th of July shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four of the six victims identified in a shooting in Dallas that killed three have ties to Shreveport.

The shooting took place shortly after 11 p.m. on the 4th of July. Dallas Police responded to an active shooter call at Hamilton Park. Officers found five people at the scene who had been shot. All victims were taken to Dallas area hospitals, where three were pronounced dead. One more victim with non-life-threatening injuries came forth at a later time.

According to Dallas Police, 22-year-old Alvin Ray Murray II of Shreveport has been identified as one of the victims who died at the hospital. 19-year-old Hassan Blazer, who has family in Shreveport, was also pronounced dead at the hospital. Two other men, ages 19 and 22, who were injured in the shooting have also been identified as Shreveport residents.

Dallas Police say that they have no suspect in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing and investigators ask anyone with any information to contact Detective Theodore Gross, #9896 at 214-671-3143, or by email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 118641-2021.