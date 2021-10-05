Shreveport roofing salesman accused of stealing over $41,000 from employer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport roofing salesman was arrested after he allegedly stole more than $41,000 from his employer.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 23 detectives obtained a warrant charging 53-year-old James Mitchell with theft. On Sept. 27 Mitchell turned himself in at the Caddo Correctional Center.

CPSO detectives said Mitchell was accused of taking money from a client who was under the impression she was paying for services to be provided by Rain Pro Roofing. The client said Mitchell was driving a Rain Pro Roofing truck and had the paperwork in a Rain Pro Roofing folder. The client later learned the contract was written for another roofing company.

CPSO detectives found there was no record of the transaction was made with Rain Pro Roofing. The total for the job lost and the money not turned over to Rain Pro Roofing amounted to over $41,000.

The incident prompted owners of Rain Pro Roofing to check with other customers who said they paid Mitchell by check and cash, however the money was not turned over to Rain Pro Roofing.

Caddo detectives also spoke to the victims and obtained financial records and receipts which documented the payments made to Mitchell.

James has since been released on bond.