SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman and her employer have been arrested after a school security coordinator at a local high school was hit by a car during a heated argument Friday.

Dewanna Battle was arrested on Sunday after Shreveport police and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies spent two days searching for her. Battle allegedly was in an argument with the principal of Southwood High School before hitting the security coordinator with her car. The school resource officer Sr. Dep. Willie Williams chased Battle for over five miles before losing sight of her.

Battle’s vehicle was later found abandoned at the Quality Inn on Monkhouse drive, according to the CPSO.

Deputies visited the Fat Daddy’s Crawfish on Greenwood Rd. that day to tell her employer, Mike Hailey, they were searching for her. A tip Sunday told deputies she was at the restaurant. Sgt. EJ Parker and two deputies say Hailey blocked them from entering the restaurant when they arrived to arrest her.

Dewanna Battle was charged with aggravated assault. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Mike Hailey was charged with accessory after the fact. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Battle is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault flight from an officer, aggravated battery, contempt of court, battery of a school teacher, and probation fugitive. Hailey is charged with accessory after the fact, aggravated battery, and aggravated flight from an officer. Both are booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.