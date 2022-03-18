SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The emotional cost is obvious at every violent crime scene in Shreveport, but there is another cost: the toll on the earnings of community members and local businesses.

The city of Shreveport is working to deal with this economic cost, and one of the ideas is a recreational approach for the city’s youth.

The Office of Fair Share is launching “Hoop Don’t Shoot,” a basketball tournament specifically designed to partner with local businesses in an effort to combat violent crime in Shreveport.

Download the KTAL News app 📲

“It’s going to involve the businesses, it’s going to involve the police, the city leaders, the churches, we’re going to touch everything and everybody,” said Leon Wheeler, director of the Office of Fair Share.

The city is expected to announce the date for the tournament next week. Right now, the city is asking for input from residents.

Click here to complete the city’s survey.