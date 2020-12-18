UPDATE: Man dies in Shreveport shooting, search underway for suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has died following a shooting Friday morning in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. in the 2800 block of DeSoto St. near Fair Ave.

When officers arrived they found a man lying face down with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.

According to Shreveport Police, two 30-year-old men were arguing when one of them fired at the other.

SPD is actively searching for the suspect.

KTAL NBC 6 and KMSS FOX 33 has a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.