Shreveport stabbing leaves 1 injured, another behind bars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man was seriously injured and another was arrested following a weekend stabbing at a Shreveport apartment complex.

The stabbing happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Forrest Oak Apartments in the 1600 block of David Raines.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, when officers arrived they found 44- year-old Lorenzo Washington suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Washington was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with possible life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, 28-year-old Nakemin Sanders allegedly stabbed Washington with a knife during an argument.

Sanders is also accused of punching his mother in the face during the dispute. She suffered a small cut on her eye.

After multiple interviews, Sanders was taken into custody and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Aggravated Second Degree Battery and one count of Domestic Abuse Battery.

