Shreveport store clerk arrested after shooting at customer in mask dispute

Shreveport police say 22-year-old Alvin Mitchell was working as a clerk at a Shreveport Circle K late Wednesday night when he opened fire after a dispute with a customer who refused to wear a mask. (Source: Shreveport Police Department; KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A clerk at a Shreveport convenience store is facing weapon and drug charges after police say he opened fire on a customer who refused to wear a mask in the store.

According to Shreveport police arrest records, 22-year-old Alvin Mitchell “discharged firearm after dispute of a customer not wearing a mask in a store. During search subject was found to be in possession of 0.5 grams of marijuana, and empty clear baggies with marijuana residue.”

The incident happened just after midnight Wednesday at the Circle K across from the LSU Shreveport campus on Youree Drive.

Police say Mitchell asked a customer that came into the store to wear a mask. An argument ensued before the man took his money off of the counter and left. At that point, Mitchell went to his vehicle, got a gun, and fired multiple shots at the customer as he drove away from the store. There were no reports of any injuries.

Mitchell was already wanted on a previous warrant for misdemeanor theft. He was booked early Thursday morning on that charge, along with illegal use of a weapon, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

An employee who answered the phone at the store Thursday afternoon said Mitchell no longer works there.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.