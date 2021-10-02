Shreveport student arrested for posing with gun, gang signs on social media

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 15-year-old student was arrested early Friday morning in connection with posing with a handgun and flashing gang signs on a social media post.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m. Friday, the teenager was arrested, booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center, and charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

According to Louisiana Law RS 14:95.8 — Illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, those under 17 can use a handgun only under specific conditions.

Friday morning Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Ray Saunders received a report about a social media post with the student posing with a handgun and flashing gang signs. During the investigation, the 15-year-old was identified.

Deputies do not currently believe the post is related to the recent violence in Shreveport schools. The incident is still under investigation.