SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A burglary suspect is still missing after a vehicle was stolen on Clyde Fant Parkway earlier in April.

Police are looking for a suspect they believe stole the vehicle around 11:45 a.m. on April 7. If you know who he is or have any information about the case contact Shreveport Police or Crime Stoppers.

Tips through the Crime Stoppers app, P3Tips, or 318-673-7373 are anonymous. Any tip that leads to the arrest of a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward.