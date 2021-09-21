Shreveport teen arrested for allegedly making bomb threat against Byrd High School

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport teenager accused of making a bomb threat against Byrd High School is now in custody.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old was arrested Monday and charged with terrorizing after she allegedly posted a threat using a classmate’s social media account.

Detectives said shortly after 3:30 p.m. students and staff at Byrd High reported a bomb threat made against their school to Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy Rufus Porter, the SRO assigned to the school.

Shreveport Fire Department’s Bomb Squad along with Caddo Parish School Board security and CPSO deputies conducted a full sweep of the campus. No bomb was found.

CPSO Cyber Crimes and Youth Services detectives interviewed students and investigated the social media account involved which led to the teen’s arrest.

The teenage girl was booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.