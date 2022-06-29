SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport teen who escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie, La., more than two weeks ago is back in custody, according to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Mandigo, 17, escaped from custody on Monday, June 13 while on a medical transport to receive treatment for injuries to his hand. During the medical visit, police say Mandigo attacked the transport driver and fled the hospital.

Mandigo was arrested overnight by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston and booked at Harris County jail on one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of evading arrest with a vehicle. Both charges are felonies in Texas and he has no bond set for either charge.

In Texas, 17-year-olds are considered adults in criminal court.

Mandigo, whose juvenile life term will end January 4, 2026, was serving the maximum youth sentence for a November 9, 2018 armed robbery of a Raceway Gas Station and its clerk, using an AK-47 automatic rifle, and for his involvement in the November 4, 2018 murder of pizza deliveryman Lester McGee, for which Mandigo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He was 13 at the time.

It was his third escape from the Office of Juvenile Justice custody.

Most recently, he escaped from Brentwood hospital in Shreveport on October 31 during a New Orleans Saints game. He was captured on November 9 in a stolen car near Canton, Texas.