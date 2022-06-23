SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport teen is facing two attempted first-degree murder charges as an adult after a juvenile court found probable cause.

According to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office, 16-year-old Jordan Jenkins allegedly lured two people, one adult, and one juvenile, into A.B. Palmer Park on June 15 and shot them after robbing them in their car.

The two victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

Jenkins was arrested on June 16 and was remanded to the juvenile detention center without bond.