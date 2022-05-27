SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in the Ingleside neighborhood that left a teen injured.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Regent St. between Fair Ave. and Prentiss Ave. According to police, a male was shot in the leg in what may have been crossfire from a shootout between nearby vehicles.

The teen expected to survive.

Police are looking for three vehicles that could be connected to the shooting – one vehicle is red, one is white and another is black.

This is an ongoing investigation.