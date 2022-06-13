SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile serving a life sentence for multiple felonies escaped from custody for the third time. He went missing from a facility in Avoyelles Parish Monday.

Anthony Mandigo was transported to a medical facility from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie for treatment for injuries to his hand when he attacked the transport driver and fled the hospital.

“This is his third escape from Office of Juvenile Justice custody, and his second escape by escaping through hospitals,” said Wilbert Pryor, special assistant to Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. “His last escape was from Brentwood Hospital during an Oct. 31, 2021, New Orleans Saints Monday Night football game. He was discovered November 9, 2021, in a stolen car near Canton, Texas.”

Mandigo was sentenced to a juvenile life term for the armed robbery of a Raceway Gas Station with an AK-47 and the murder of pizza delivery driver Lester McGee in Nov. 2018. His term will end on Jan. 4, 2026.

Officials say Mandigo is considered armed and dangerous. He is reportedly a juvenile gang leader, and Shreveport Police say anyone caught harboring or assisting Mandigo will be prosecuted. SPD is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call (318) 673-7300 or Caddo-Shreveport CrimeStoppers at (318)673-7373.