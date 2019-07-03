Shreveport teen to be tried as adult for attempted murders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. announced today that a Shreveport teenager will be tried as an adult in connection with two attempted murders.

Timothy D. Owens Jr., 17, will be tried before Caddo Parish District Judge John D. Mosely Jr., for his role in an April 7 drive-by shooting where four people were shot inside a Shreveport home, including 11-year-old and 13-year-old children.

Due to there being multiple victims, Owens could be tried for attempted first-degree murder, facing up to 50 years in prison if and when convicted.

A co-defendant, 19-year-old Jonathan Rogers, has a court date set for arguments and hearings on July 23.

