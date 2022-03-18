SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led to drug charges.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Charles Guiden, 31, for a traffic stop when officers say they found 3.1 grams of methamphetamine. During a search of his home later they reported finding a gun and another 64 grams of meth.

Guiden is charged with possession of a schedule II, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm with CDS. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.