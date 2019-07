SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A victim is recovering after a shooting early this morning on Herndon street.

This was a possible ambush-style shooting but the victim is at Oschner with non-life-threatening injuries although the victim was shot in the leg, arm/hand and buttocks.

The victim possibly shot back at the suspect. Witnesses were interviewed at the scene.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.