Shreveport Water Dept. employee held at gunpoint in carjacking, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives are searching for a suspect who carjacked a Shreveport Water Department employee at gunpoint in the Mooretown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 1:00 p.m. about a carjacking in the 3800 block of Mayfield Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found an on-duty Shreveport Water Department employee who had his company car stolen at gunpoint.

The victim told Shreveport police that he was approached by a black man while he was working, and the man pulled out a handgun before demanding the victim’s truck. The carjacker then hopped inside of the company vehicle and drove away.

The victim says he attempted to stop the truck from leaving but was unsuccessful as the suspect fled the scene. He sustained a very minor injury to his hand.

The vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Pickup, was later found unoccupied in the 3900 block of Pixley Drive, which is not too far from the crime scene.

SPD says detectives with the Tactical Robbery Unit and crime scene investigators responded to the scene to process the vehicle and conduct interviews.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.