Shreveport welcomes new ‘Real Time Crime Center’ to aid police and first responders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- After a violent weekend in Shreveport, on Monday, Mayor Adrian Perkins and city leaders welcomed a new crime center lab as part of the #SaferShreveport Campaign.

The ‘Real Time Crime Center’ (RTCC) is a new 24- hour operation that city leaders believe will help Shreveport police officers with the amount of manpower and emergency calls.

According to the 2021 KTAL/KMSS homicide map, there have been 62 homicides in the City of Shreveport this year. Perkins believes the RTCC will change all that.

“The violent crime this past weekend was absolutely unacceptable, Perkins said. “Too many of our parents, our grandparents, siblings in the city are having to bury their loved ones for senseless acts of violence,” adding, “the real-time crime center will save our officers countless amounts of hours and doing investigative work. it will be able to help them solve crime faster and make our community safer.”

“We’ve had enough and we’re looking forward to using the technological piece to assist our officers and the hard work they do day in and day out,” Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said.

Kevin Thomas, RTCC manager, said “If the cameras are in the area, when a police officer is dispatched to a call, with our camera capability we will be able to get real-time information like vehicle description, the location, layout of the location, and information on the person.”

Raymond said the City is depending on the community and businesses to help by signing up to share their surveillance services to data with law enforcement agencies and first responders.

“It would allow us to bring in camera feeds everywhere from HOA (Home Owners Association), businesses to cameras on poles; even the DOTD camera stream on our highways,” Henson said.

If you are a business owner and would like to participate you can sign up here.

“We are going to pay attention to those areas that have been crime hotspots and we are going to use the technology available to us to put those people in jail that continue to wreak havoc on our community,” Raymond said.

Officials say the operation should be up and running next month.