Shreveport woman accused of stealing from employer jailed on theft charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from her employer now sits behind bars.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Jazmonee Green, an employee at a local home improvement store, is accused of taking cash from her register and allowing a customer to leave the store with merchandise without paying. The total loss to the business was over $5,100.
Green was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for theft.
Sheriff’s Det. Clarissa Harris, with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force, arrested Green on Tuesday and booked her into the Caddo Correctional Center for theft.
